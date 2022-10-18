Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 78,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,410. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

