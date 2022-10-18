Prom Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $89.91 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00028141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036041 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00056169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00022795 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.48934593 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,842,098.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.