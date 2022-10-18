ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 315,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,362,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. XR Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

