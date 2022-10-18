Pundi X (New) Price Reaches $0.48 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $125.17 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s). More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

