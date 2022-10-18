QITMEER NETWORK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00051126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 9.56995901 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,402,639.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

