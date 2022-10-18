QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $36.76 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $36.76 million and $1.16 million worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $9.79 or 0.00050722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 9.56995901 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,402,639.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

