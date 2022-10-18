Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 7,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,561. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

