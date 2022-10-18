Qtum Market Cap Hits $280.38 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Qtum has a market cap of $280.38 million and $45.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00013826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.46 or 0.06749734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,375,150 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

