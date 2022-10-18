QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.23. 401,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,795. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.