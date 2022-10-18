Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Quebecor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$24.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

