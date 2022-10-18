Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.3 %

DGX traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,014. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.34. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

