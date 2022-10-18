Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

