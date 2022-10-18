Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Up 6.4%

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $44.97. Approximately 14,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 702,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.