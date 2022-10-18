Raymond James Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.61 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.