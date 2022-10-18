Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,900 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,900 ($83.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

