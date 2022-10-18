Render Token (RNDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.69 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $106.47 million and $6.69 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

