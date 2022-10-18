Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Repligen worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,341,000 after acquiring an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.00. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $306.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.