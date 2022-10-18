Request (REQ) Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $115.34 million and $19.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,357.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002286 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00056560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11418073 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $16,582,380.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

