Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October 18th (AFMD, ANFGF, ATRC, BOZTY, DCHPF, DRH, EFX, ELMUF, EOG, EVA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 18th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $143.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $82.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

