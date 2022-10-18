Resource Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,834. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

