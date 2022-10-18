Resource Planning Group Has $2.17 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Resource Planning Group grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 44,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.74. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.91. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $131.51.

