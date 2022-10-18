Resource Planning Group Has $282,000 Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

