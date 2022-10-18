Resource Planning Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 72,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 125,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.48. 33,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,373. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

