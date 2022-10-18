Resource Planning Group Sells 267 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.00. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

