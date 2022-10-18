Reviewing ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) & Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ASM International has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ASM International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ASM International and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASM International 0 2 8 0 2.80 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

ASM International presently has a consensus price target of $368.80, indicating a potential upside of 64.64%. Sono-Tek has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Given ASM International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ASM International is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

This table compares ASM International and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASM International $2.05 billion 5.31 $585.29 million $12.55 17.85 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 7.02 $2.54 million $0.10 76.51

ASM International has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. ASM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASM International and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASM International 29.12% 23.83% 19.45% Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ASM International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of ASM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASM International beats Sono-Tek on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASM International

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services. The company also manufactures and sells equipment, which is used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.