Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $112.03 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

