Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 497

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 634 ($7.66) to GBX 497 ($6.01) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RTMVY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Investec raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.83.

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 76,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

