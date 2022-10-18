Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $28,606.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,291.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00036290 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002294 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00317302 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,328.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

