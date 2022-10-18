Robert E. Landry Sells 358 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

REGN stock traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $722.71. 699,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $761.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $668.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

