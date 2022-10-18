Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 606,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.