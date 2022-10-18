Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Roblox Trading Up 19.8 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

