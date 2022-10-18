Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 2,067,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,826,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

