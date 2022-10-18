Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.59 and last traded at $81.59. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.