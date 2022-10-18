Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,031.00

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Safe has a market cap of $88.35 million and approximately $129,031.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00021851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00136157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00270391 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.14349618 USD and is down -14.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $137,313.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.