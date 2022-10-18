Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Stock Performance

Safestore stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

