Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

