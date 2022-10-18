Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMGCU. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 664,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.