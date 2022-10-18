Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUETU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,664,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUETU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

DUET Acquisition Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

