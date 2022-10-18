Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 15,260 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,268,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 648,731 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 739,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 123,175 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 668,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 15.1% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 575,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 75,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

DNAD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

