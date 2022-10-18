Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 29,656 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

