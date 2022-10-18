Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 33,200 Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.10.
Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile
