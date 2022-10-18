Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LGACU stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

