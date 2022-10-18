Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LGACU stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.
Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
