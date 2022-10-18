Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,365. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 494,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a PE ratio of 289.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

