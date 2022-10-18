Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 14,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,041,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Up 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,184 shares of company stock worth $1,558,593 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,432,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,469,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 828,097 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,557,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.