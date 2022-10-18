Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading 1.5% Higher

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.42. 8,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $236.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

Insider Activity at Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech ( NASDAQ:SMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.