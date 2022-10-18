Santos FC Fan Token Price Hits $12.58 (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $57.23 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $12.58 or 0.00064865 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

