Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $29.29 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,714 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

