Saratoga Research & Investment Management Invests $2.39 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $118.41. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

