Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Scholar Rock worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 4,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,116. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 58.30% and a negative net margin of 236.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 33,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,751,555.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.