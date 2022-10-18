Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

